Western Cape launches first waste to energy plant in Africa

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille has launched Africa’s first waste to energy plant, in Athlone, Cape Town.

The New Horizon Energy Plant will create an estimated 500 indirect jobs, and 80 direct jobs.

“It is a four-fold win: cheaper electricity prices, lower carbon emissions, more foreign investment and more industrialisation.

This ultimately means more local jobs,” explained Zille.

Zille’s spokesperson Michael Mpofu confirmed that the plant will enable users to buy energy at a cheaper rate.

“Every single household waste you can think of, this new plant will be able to recycle.

From organic waste to recyclables and non-recyclables, there’ll be an option to utilise the plant for the manufacturing of gas,” said Mpofu

He adds that more plants are in the pipeline throughout the province.