Breaking News
Win a free membership at Edge Fitness Gym in Port Elizabeth
Near drowning of American tourist in Jeffreys Bay
Political leaders arrested after attempted land grab
Body of Nikki Pienaar found in shallow grave
Edge Fitness Clubs expand to Port Elizabeth
Businessman arrested for Rhino poaching
Western Cape launches first waste to energy plant in Africa
Arrests made after American tourists were hijacked
JBay Traffic cops rescue tourists
St Francis house robber receives 11 year jail sentence
You are here:  /   / 
South Africa jbay recycling 2
Western Cape launches first waste to energy plant in Africa

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille has launched Africa’s first waste to energy plant, in Athlone, Cape Town.

The New Horizon Energy Plant will create an estimated 500 indirect jobs, and 80 direct jobs.

“It is a four-fold win: cheaper electricity prices, lower carbon emissions, more foreign investment and more industrialisation.

This ultimately means more local jobs,” explained Zille.

Zille’s spokesperson Michael Mpofu confirmed that the plant will enable users to buy energy at a cheaper rate.

“Every single household waste you can think of, this new plant will be able to recycle.

From organic waste to recyclables and non-recyclables, there’ll be an option to utilise the plant for the manufacturing of gas,” said Mpofu

He adds that more plants are in the pipeline throughout the province.

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive