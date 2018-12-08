Wendy Oldfield and Robin Auld to play in Jeffreys Bay

Breaking News
Two of South Africa’s most loved singer/songwriters are bringing their Summer Breeze tour to Potters Place in Jeffreys Bay on 17 December.

Wendy Oldfield and Robin Auld, performing as Auldfield, combine a mix of djembe, African blues guitar, looping and stompbox to create an uptempo and lively show.

Featuring versions of their hits such as All of Woman and Acid Rain along with a selection of more recent material, its a show to enthuse and uplift!

Note that there will be no bar or food service, bring picnic baskets and own drinks. Starting at 7.30 pm, tickets are R150 with booking at Quicket.

