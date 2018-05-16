Well-respected strategist joins Kouga’s top management team

Kouga Municipality has kept its promise of recruiting highly-skilled individuals for critical positions by appointing a well-respected strategist and local government expert as its new Director: Planning, Development and Tourism.

Fezeka Mabusela brings with her 16 years of experience in the local government sector, 11 of which have been at management levels. She is a registered Professional Planner with the South African Council for Planners and holds a Master’s Degree in Urban and Regional Planning from the University of the Free State.

Her most recent job was at the South African Local Government Association (Salga) where she was the Programme Manager: Economic Development and Planning.

Her scope of work during her four years at Salga included supporting municipalities in Spatial Planning, Local Economic Development (LED), Integrated Development Planning (IDP) and Information Communication Technology (ICT). She was also actively involved in championing Salga’s Small Towns Regeneration Programme and Regional Planning and Development.

Before joining Salga, she spent five years at the Western Cape Provincial Government as Deputy Director: IDP where she headed the development of a cabinet-approved intergovernmental planning and coordination framework, which led to the mainstreaming of IDPs in all provincial government departments.

That work was followed by the development of a web-based Monitoring and Evaluation platform, used by all municipalities in the province to track joint infrastructure and economic development initiatives.

Her vast experience also includes working at Elundini Municipality as the Manager: IDP and Performance Management.

Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks said the appointment of Mabusela was in line with ensuring that the best people were appointed for the municipality to deliver on its mandate.

“Her wealth of experience can only be of benefit to the institution and the residents of Kouga,” he said.

Among her first tasks as Director will be to serve as the Project Coordinator of the Building Inclusive Green Municipalities (BIGM) agreement between Kouga and the Canadian municipality Prince Edward County.

Mabusela said what she found appealing about Kouga was the municipality’s focus on town planning as a key pillar and driver of development.

“Trends show that Kouga is one of the fastest growing municipalities and the municipality must find ways to respond to that growth.

“I want to be part of that response and help to unearth the great potential this wonderful place has.”

She said her radiologist husband and two children, currently staying in East London, would join her once she has properly settled in and has found a school for her boys.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

