Weather warning hoax for Eastern Cape

The South African Weather Office has said that its a hoax that a storm that will affect the Eastern Cape, bringing 1 000mm of rain.

However good rain is expected from today (6 September 2018).

The southern/south-eastern parts pf the province are expected to receive 30 – 40mm, and the respective coastal areas likely reaching up to 50mm ( accumulated over a 24 hour period). The following alert has been issued:

Heavy rain leading to localised flooding is expected over the southern parts of the Eastern Cape (Thursday).

Significant rainfall is expected along the garden route tomorrow (Friday 7 September 2018) into Saturday (8 September 2018).

Showers and thundershowers should persist for larger part of Friday and Saturday with the heaviest downpours from Friday afternoon into Saturday morning.

Lightning, thunder and hail are all possible, particularly during the second half of Friday.

At this stage 40-60mm are possible along the coastal areas of the Eden District with up to 80mm in the Outeniqua mountains.

Light snowfalls and very cold conditions are expected over the high-lying areas of the Western Cape and southern interior of the Northern Cape tomorrow (Friday, 7 September 2018) into Saturday (8 September 2018).

Accumulations of 10-15cm can be expected over the Swartberg and Outeniqua mountains ranges of the Eden District.

This could lead to the closure of mountain passes over these ranges including the Outeniqua pass and difficult driving conditions.

The Weather Office has requested that people refrain from sharing hoax messages as they create a panic amongst the public.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

