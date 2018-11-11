Breaking News
We will remember them
Water restrictions eased for Patensie and Hankey farmers
Uitenhage Police seek assistance in two cases
45 houses burgled in St Francis Bay
Boat launching sites re-registered in JBay and St Francis Bay
Pink NSRI Buoys save lives in South Africa
2019 Election will take place in May – registration in January
The Travel Collective launches in St Francis Bay
The great fire of 1869
How to prevent Fuel Card Fraud
You are here:  /   / 
News
We will remember them

In 1918, at the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month, the guns fell silent to end the First World War (1914-1918), the largest global man-made catastrophe known until that time.

The ‘war to end all wars’ cost the lives of a total of 8 634 300 soldiers. Twenty years later, the Second World War (1939-1945) saw the loss of 24 517 000 combatants’ lives.

In addition to these statistics, millions of civilians died during both conflicts.

As a comparatively young country which permitted only a small segment of its population to bear arms, South Africa nevertheless made significant contributions to the Allied causes in both world wars and in the Korean War (1950-3).

In the First World War, 245 419 South Africans of all races volunteered for military service; during the Second World War, 342 692 South African men and women of every race came forward; and in the Korean War, 826 men saw service with No 2 Squadron, South African Air Force while ten officers of the South African Armoured Corps served with the British Army.

Many South African war graves lie far from home, in Namibia, in France and Belgium, in Tanzania, Ethiopia, the Middle East, Italy, Korea and elsewhere.

Closer to home, we should remember the many South Africans who died in the conflicts on our borders and in the Liberation Struggle of the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s.

As yet, there are no reliable figures for these casualties, but what is important is that they all contributed to building our country as we know it today.

They shall not grow old

As we that are left grow old

Age shall not weary them

Nor the years condemn them

At the going down of the sun

And in the morning

WE SHALL REMEMBER THEM

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive