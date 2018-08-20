Water Warriors bless Hankey

Breaking News
Almost 5000 5l bottles of water arrived in Hankey on Saturday.

The donation, from Franschhoek, was arranged by the Water Warriors. Endulini Farm sponsored the transport and Wagondrift the storage.

Kouga Mayor Horatio Hendricks has extended his sincere gratitude to all the roleplayers for their support of the drought-stricken town.

Hankey households can collect bottled water from the Vusumzi Landu hall or Weston Community Hall.

Water is also available from rainwater tanks that were installed by the municipality earlier this year.

Water shedding is currently being implemented at Hankey and tap water is only available for a few hours a day.

