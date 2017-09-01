Breaking News
Water to be pumped out of Seekoei River
Jeffreys Bay
Kouga Municipality and the residents of Paradise Beach had a productive meeting with the Department of Environmental Affairs yesterday regarding the Seekoei River causeway.

The Department of Water and Sanitation and the Department of Roads and Public Works were also present because they too have critical roles to play.

Short, medium and long term strategies were agreed on.

“In the short term we are going to be pumping water from the estuary to drop the water level. We expect to finalise the paperwork this morning and our aim is to start pumping water out by this afternoon, said Mayor Elza Van Lingen.

“There are also various ways, including floats or velocity deflectors, that one can use to minimise the chop of the water.

This will limit spray washing over the causeway surface.

We are very pleased that we were able to identify an immediate solution and would like to thank all the roleplayers, including Paradise Beach residents, for rallying together in this time of crisis,” added Van Lingen.

The Municipality will provide more information regarding the longer term solutions once they have been finalised.

