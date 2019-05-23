Water tests to take place in Humansdorp

Discreteness tests, which could lead to a break in the water supply for up to three hours per day, will take place at KwaNomzamo and Boskloof in Humansdorp over the next few days.

The tests will be conducted at KwaNomzamo today Thursday 23 May, and Friday 24 May , and then at Boskloof from Monday to Wednesday, May 27 to 29 .

“The water pressure in these areas may drop while the tests are being done or there could be a complete interruption in the supply for up to three hours per day,” said Kouga Infrastructure and Engineering Portfolio Councillor Freddy Campher.

He said the tests were part of ongoing efforts by the municipality to find and repair water leaks.

The tests are being conducted by the Re-Solve/EAS Joint Venture.

“The teams are easy to identify as they will be wearing brightly coloured safety vests and carrying ID cards.

“They will also be making use of branded vehicles and will have a letter signed by Kouga Municipality, indicating the activities to be undertaken,” he said.

“We ask that residents be patient while the tests are underway. They are necessary to help us reduce water losses and achieve water security for all communities.”

The Kouga municipal area has been declared a drought disaster area. Water restrictions and punitive tariffs remain in place throughout the region.

