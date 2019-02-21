Water tests to be carried out in Jeffreys Bay

Expert contractors have been appointed to carry out a series of tests in the Kouga municipal region to help combat water losses.

Kouga Infrastructure and Engineering Councillor, Freddy Campher, said the appointment was part of the municipality’s ongoing Water Loss Programme.

“The Re-Solve/EAS Joint Venture has been tasked with conducting discreteness testing in order to optimise the water reticulation system, as well as to locate potential leaks,” he said.

Campher warned that the tests could lead to a drop in water pressure or water interruptions for up to three hours in the areas where the teams were working.

Tests will be conducted in Aston Bay next week, from 25 to February 27, and in Paradise Beach the following week, from March 4 to 6.

“The teams will, as far as is possible, conduct their investigations early in the week.“Residents will, therefore, most likely experience a disruption of the water supply on a Monday, but we recommend that they also prepare for possible interruptions on the Tuesday and Wednesday.

He said the teams would be easily identifiable as they would be wearing brightly coloured safety vests and carrying ID cards.

“They will also be making use of branded vehicles and will have a letter signed by Kouga Municipality, indicating the activities to be undertaken.

“We ask that residents be patient during the execution of these activities in order to help us reduce water losses and ensure ongoing reliable service delivery to all residents of Kouga Municipality.”

