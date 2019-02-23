Water shut down for parts of Port Elizabeth

Water shut down for parts of Port Elizabeth

Water shut down for parts of Port Elizabeth

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has advised residents and businesses that water supply to the following areas will be shut off on Sunday 3 March 2019 at approximately 07h00.

The areas affected by the water shutdown are:

Motherwell NU1,

Motherwell NU2,

Ikamvelihle,

Markman,

Wells Estate, and

Bluewater Bay.

“This is due to the planned installation of a zone meter on the main pipeline,” said Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality Communications and Media Management Officer, Mthubanzi Mniki.

“Work is envisaged to be completed on the same day.”

Water shutdown in Motherwell on 28 February

He said that residents and businesses are also advised that water disruptions and low pressure may be experienced in Motherwell NU11 & NU12 on Thursday 28 February 2019 at approximately 07h00.”

Mniki said that this is due to the planned installation of a zone meter on the main pipeline.

“Work is envisaged to be completed on the same day and supply should be restored by late afternoon,” he described.

“Water tankers will be dispatched to all the affected areas as required.”

Source: RNews

Photo: Stan Blumberg

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

