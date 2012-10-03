Water shortages expected in Port Elizabeth

Eskom will have a shut down on their lines for maintenance which will leave the Sundays River Valley without electricity from 6am to 6pm on 11 January 2017.

The Nooitgedagt water treatment works will be affected by this and no water will be supplied from this system for the period of the shutdown.

Storage reservoirs will be affected and consumers are requested to please use water

sparingly to prevent the depletion of the reservoirs.

Areas that will be affected first if storage drops:

Reservoir Hills

Khayamnandi

Higher parts of Motherwell

Uitenhage

Despatch

Ibhayi

Chatty

There will be no extra water from Nooitgedagt to supply the western side of the metro. All consumers are thus requested to cut consumption.