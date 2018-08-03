Breaking News
Jeffreys Bay
Water-shedding to start in Hankey and Patensie from Monday

Water-shedding is going to be implemented in Hankey and Patensie as the level of the Kouga Dam has fallen to below 7 %.

Households and businesses in both towns rely almost entirely on the Kouga Dam for water.

If no rain falls in the catchment area of the dam, Hankey and Patensie could be left with no water in the taps within the next three months.

There will be two ‘washing days’ during which water will be available for a bit longer.

The two ‘washing days’ are Wednesdays and Saturdays. On these days water will be available from 4:30 am to 11 am in the mornings and then again from 4 pm to 8 pm in the evenings.

On the other five days, water will be available only from 4:30 am to 8 am in the morning and then from 4 pm to 8 pm in the evening.

