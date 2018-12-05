Water restrictions the ‘new normal’ in Kouga

Breaking News
As the Festive Season approaches and temperatures climb, residents and holiday-makers are reminded that water restrictions remain in place throughout the region.

“Despite the good rain in September, the combined level of Kouga’s storage dams are dangerously low and water restrictions remain in place in all towns,” Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks said.

“We appeal to residents and holiday-makers to continue using water wisely.”

He said that saving water needed to become the “new normal” for everyone in Kouga.

“The drought has not yet broken and we have to continue our efforts to save water if we are to navigate safely through this difficult time.”

The current water restrictions prohibit, among other, the use of hose pipes and the filling up of swimming pools with municipal water.

Water leaks can be reported through the municipality’s Link Powered by Vodacom app.

The app can be downloaded for free from the Google Play of App Store or go to:
https://www.download.linkapp.co.za/#dl

Photo: Clive Wright

