Water load shedding for Jeffreys Bay

Dwindling water supplies due to a lack of rain, a growing population that hasn’t saved water and a creaking infrastructure that hasnt been maintained for many years, the Jeffreys Bay city council will be implementing water load shedding with immediate affect.

“We have begged and pleaded with residents to save water but they have ignored us,” said the Water Infrastructure director of Council, Dumasani Dripalot.

Wavecrest residents will be hardest hit by the load shedding, with no water being supplied from 6 pm – 10 pm in the evenings and 6 am – 10 am in the mornings.

The Jeffreys Bay CBD area will be water load shedded from 10 am – 6 pm daily, while Pellsrus, Tokyo Sexwale and Ocean View will be exempted from the shock decision by Council.

Aston Bay and Paradise Beach will only experience water load shedding from 8 am – 8 pm on weekends.

Explaining the bizarre schedule, Director Dripalot said that the people who have wasted the most water mustn’t complain now that the Council is running out of water.

“These Wavecest people like to moan but they never listen. They actually used more water while we were begging and pleading with them to save water so I will not listen to them moaning any longer,” said Dripalot.

“Our people in the previously disadvantaged suburbs were wonderful and saved huge amounts of water, so how can we now punish them while they were saving water?

Likewise we could see the people of Aston Bay and Paradise Beach were trying, so they can get water during the week,” added Dripalot.

Water load shedding will be implemented with immediate affect and the schedule will be re-assessed on 1 April 2018.