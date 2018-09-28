Water interruption for Jeffreys Bay

The water supply to the whole of Jeffreys Bay, including Aston Bay and Paradise Beach, will be interrupted for the greater part of the day on Wednesday, October 17.

Kouga Infrastructure and Engineering Portfolio Councillor Freddy Campher says the interruption is necessary for two valves on the main supply line to be repaired.

“It is a very big job and we expect that the water will be off for the greater part of the day, from 08:00 to 20:00.

While we will endeavour to complete the work as quickly as is possible, we encourage all residents to be prepared to be without tap water for the whole day,” he says.

