Watch South Africa’s top bands for free during JBay Winterfest

The music lineup at the Corona Sunset Sessions, to be held at the Corona Open JBay contest site has been announced and will feature many of South Africa’s top musicians.

And those lucky enough to be part of the mix will watch the action absolutely free.

The Corona Sunset Sessions will take place over both festival weekends 5-7 July and 12-14 July at Pepper Street.

The Corona Sunset Sessions are all complimentary, and proudly brought to you by the Corona Open JBay.

There will be 12 bands or artists over the two weekends, and every one of the shows are completely free of charge.

There are no tickets to be bought, no bookings to be made and no queuing for anything. Just pitch up and enjoy the vibes.

Make your way to the Corona Open prize-giving stage, where the bands will be setup for the evening shows.

Venerated indie rock outfit Desmond and the Tutus is one of the headline acts, and they will be rocking the house on Saturday 7 July, along with Nic Preen and The World Of Birds.

Friday 13 July, lucky for some, will see the hugely popular Cape Town-based rock act aKing perform, along with young and widely-liked Cape Town indie /rock band Crosscurrent, and looks like it will be a huge night.

Good old rock ’n roll with a mix of the blues is the order of the day on the final evening of the Corona Sunset Sessions, as Jozi-based rock act Shadowclub take to the stage.

One of the most celebrated local bands, Shadowclub will get the party going and will finish this year’s free Music Sessions on a high note. It’ll be busy on the final night, so pull in early.

“The Corona Sunset Sessions is a thank you and acknowledgement to the fans and spectators who come up every year to visit JBay and to watch the worlds’ best surfers competing at Supertubes, and to support our local contingent of surfers, said event organiser Koffie Jacobs.

“This year we have Jordy Smith as well as Mikey February competing in the Corona Open JBay, as well as a yet-to-be-announced wildcard slot.

Come down and enjoy the surfing and cheer our local surfers on, and then head over to the Corona Sunset Sessions, grab a Corona and enjoy some of the top music acts in the country.

Other bands and artists include Sean Koch, Sunset Sweatshop, Sawyer, Rubber Duc, Money For Bali, Majozi and The Steezies,” added Jacobs.

The full lineup of acts at the Corona Sunset Sessions:

Thursday 05 July

Sean Koch

Sunset Sweatshop

Friday 06 July

Rubber Duc

Money for Bali

Saturday 07 July

Desmond & The Tutus

Nic Preen & The World of Birds

Thursday 12 July

Majozi

The Steezies

Friday 13 July

aKing

Crosscurrent

Saturday 14 July

Shadowclub

Sawyer

