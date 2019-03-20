Waste sites in Kouga expanded and improved

“An area where we are particularly proud of the progress we have made, is waste management and cleansing.”

So said Kouga Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks in his State of the Municipality Address held recently.

He said both landfill sites at Humansdorp and Hankey had been given a thorough clean up while drop-off zones had been established at Jeffreys Bay, St Francis Bay and Oyster Bay.

“Access control has also been improved at the Humansdorp site.

“A new entry gate and guardhouse are in place, as well as a weigh bridge which, once operational, will help the municipality to monitor what goes into the site so that it can be managed in a sustainable manner.”

He gave residents the assurance that the weigh bridge would not be used to charge them for the waste they dispose at the site.

“Experience has shown that when a municipality charges for this service, illegal dumping escalates, a practice we are serious about eliminating in Kouga.

“We are also looking at the possibility of opening the landfill sites and drop-off zones on a Sunday.

“Experience has also shown that illegal dumping tends to occur at those times when the official sites are closed.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

