Warning issued for coastal users by NSRI

Jeffreys Bay
The NSRI has cautioned the public to be cautious around the coastline for the remainder of this week and into the coming weekend as the Full Moon Spring Tide peaks today, Tuesday, 29th May.

The higher than normal high tide, lower than normal low tide and stronger than normal rip currents brought on by the Spring Tide will last into the weekend.

Rough sea conditions brought on by cold fronts and high wind speeds around the coastline, together with the Full Moon Spring Tide, will result in unfavourable and rough sea conditions around the coastline.

The NSRI urges those walking and hiking along the coastline, anglers fishing from the shoreline, boaters, deep-sea fishermen, sailors and sailboarders, surfers and paddlers to excise caution.

Photo: Storm surf at Supertubes by Alan Van Gysen.

