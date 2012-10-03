Warming up for the Cold Water Swim Classic

Don your winter woollies this July and join top South African and local open water swimmers for the fifth Cold Water Swim Classic at Marina Martinique in Jeffreys Bay on July 16 at 09:30.

Presented by Nicholas Melck, the icy event has become one of the core events on the JBay Winterfest calendar.

With water temperatures ranging from 11 degrees Celsius to a warm 14 degrees Celsius, this extreme event is the only recognised cold water swim in the Eastern Cape.

Swimmers competing in the Mile, the Double Mile as well as the Triple Mile events, can either wear a wetsuit or compete in accordance with channel rules and wear only a speedo type costume, goggles and a swim cap.

This year all eyes will be on two young swimmers, who will test their cold water swimming skills.

Abriella Bredall (10) will compete in the Triple Mile event as part of her journey to become the youngest swimmer to swim from Robben Island to Blouberg.

Her sister Issataya (8) has her eyes set on becoming the youngest swimmer to complete the Mile event at the Cold Water Swim Classic.

Enter at https://www.zsports.co.za/coldwaterclassic

For more information about the JBay Winterfest, visit the website www.jbaywinterfest.com