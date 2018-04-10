Ward councillor among four men arrested for N2 protest

Four people have been arrested, among them a ward councillor for allegedly being part of a protest near Thornhill over the Easter weekend.

The arrests took place following the emergence of video footage taken during the protest which identifying the four men.

They have been charged with the tampering with essential infrastructure.

The arrest of the four men is the result of the ongoing investigation after a group of about 200 protesters blocked the N2 near Thornhill with burning tyres, cement blocks and tree branches on Thursday, 29 March 2018.

The four, aged between 31, and 46 will appear in the Patensie Magistrate’s Court today.

The arrest of the four brings the total of arrests to six. Police can confirm that few other people are going to be arrested soon.

On the day of the protest (Thursday, 29 March 2018), Bongani David (31) and Nkululeko Komna (43), were arrested and released on R 500 bail each by the Hankey Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 3 April 2018, and their case postponed to Thursday, 17 May 2018 for further investigation.

Humansdorp Acting Cluster Commander, Colonel Simon Swarts warned that those that partaking in any protest, where infrastructure was damaged, such as the burning of tyres on public roads would face the might of the law.

Any person found guilty may be sentenced to imprisonment for a period of up to 30 years or issued a fine of up to R 100 million.

