Community consultation meetings about Kouga’s new draft Integrated Development Plan (IDP) for 2017/2022 and the draft budget for 2017/2018 start with Ward 3 this week.

The meeting will take place at 6pm today, Tuesday, 11 April, at the Newton Hall, Jeffreys Bay.

Ward 3 is the lower section of Wavecrest, between AD Keet Street, Poplar, Noorsekloof and the sea.

All residents are encouraged to attend and participate actively in the governance of their ward.