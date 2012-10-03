Wakeboarder injured on Kromme River

The St Francis Bay NSRI were activated yesterday morning, following reports of a Wake Boarding accident on the Kromme River.

The incident took place four kilometers upstream from the Kromme River Bridge at a barely accessible location with limited road access and shallow water depth.

“My private cabin boat was launched accompanied by our NSRI crew and medics with medical and rescue equipment onboard.

A local doctor and paramedics were summoned to stand-by at the public slip-way at the Kromme River Bridge,” said Sarah Smith from the St Francis Bay NSRI.

“A 14 year old female was treated by our NSRI medics for suspected spinal injuries and secured onto a trauma board with Cervical Spinal immobilisation and transferred onto the Cabin Boat and transported in a stable condition to the slip way where the doctor and paramedics took over and she was transported to hospital by ambulance for further care.

It appears that the patient had fallen while Wake Boarding and hurt her neck and her back,” added Smith.