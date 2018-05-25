Voting for Town of the Year opens on Sunday

Voting for Town of the Year opens on Sunday

A host of fun activities has been lined up as Jeffreys Bay supporters gear up for the final voting round of this year’s Kwêla Dorp van die Jaar (Town of the Year) competition.

Voting opens on Sunday evening at 18:00 and closes at noon on Friday, June 1.

The official supporters party will take place at Tapas at Marina Martinique from 18:000 on Sunday.

“We would like to invite everyone to join us for a fun evening. We’ll be watching Kwêla on the big screen. There will be some great food specials and lots of good company,” said Joe Ferreira, Chairman of the Kouga Business Forum.

On Monday estate agents are invited to a social at Just Property in Da Gama Road from 15:00 to 18:00 to cast their votes for Jeffreys Bay.

The following morning, from 10:00 to 12:00, all pensioners are invited to cast their votes at the Pick n Pay court at Fountains Mall. Soup and bread will be served.

On Wednesday free coffee will be on offer at Suikerbossie, on the R102 just outside Kabeljous, to everyone who casts their votes from there.

Kouga Mayor Horatio Hendricks said it was wonderful to see people from diverse sectors rallying together in support of Jeffreys Bay.

“I would like to thank all roleplayers, including our local business and tourism sector, schools, churches and sport clubs, for supporting the campaign.

“I would also like to urge residents from our other towns to support Jeffreys Bay in the competition. A win for J’Bay will have great marketing spin-offs for the Kouga area as a whole.”

Voting is easy

Simply SMS Jeffreysbaai to 33157. Please note that only the full Afrikaans town name will be accepted.

Only 30 SMSs per cell number are allowed. SMSs cost R1,50 each.

