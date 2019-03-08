Vote for Patensie as Town of the Year

A second Kouga town is in the running for the coveted Kwêla Town of the Year title.

Patensie, the heart of Kouga’s agricultural industry, is one of the three finalists in the East Cape round of the 2019 competition.

The regional finalists were announced on the Kyknet magazine show, Kwêla, on Sunday, March 3.

South Africans now have until 12:00 this coming Friday, March 8, to submit their votes.

Jeffreys Bay won the East Cape round last year and went on to take the national title.

“We’re very excited that Patensie has made it to the East Cape finals this year and would like to thank everyone who nominated the town, ” said Nichola Uys of Gamtoos Tourism.

“Should Patensie win, it will not only be a victory for the town, but a boost for the whole Gamtoos Valley, including, Hankey, Loerie and Thornhill.”

Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks encouraged all Kouga residents to throw their weight behind Patensie.

“Jeffreys Bay won the 2018 title and it has already brought fantastic publicity for the town and the region as a whole.

“Let’s take hands and ensure that Patensie is crowned the next Kwêla Town of the Year.“

Voting is easy.

All you have to do is SMS the word Patensie to the number 33157 before 12 noon today.

Up to 30 votes can be cast per cellphone number. SMSs are charged at R1,50 each.

The Kwêla Town of the Year competition is run through DSTV’s Kyknet channel and is now in its ninth year.

It is open to all towns with a population smaller than 500 000 people in South Africa and Namibia.

The semi-finals or regional round of the 2019 competition is currently underway.

Once all nine regional winners have been selected, a video insert will be made of each of the finalists and broadcast on Kwêla.

South Africans will then have the opportunity to vote for their favourite town of the finalists.

The national winner will be announced on June 16.

Photo: Joey Nel

Source: Kouga Express

