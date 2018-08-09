Breaking News
Volunteers to help restore Kabeljous Nature Reserve
Volunteers to help restore Kabeljous Nature Reserve
Elderly woman mauled by dogs in Jeffreys Bay
Top rugby schools attending Lentefees 7’s in Humansdorp
Photo of the day – Milky Way over St Francis Links
Help for distressed Municipalities
Rain pours in Jeffreys Bay but misses the catchment area
Weekly roadblocks to bring traffic offenders to book
Kouga property is worth R 27 billion
Guns stolen from Kareedouw Police Station
Jeffreys Bay kabeljous nature reserve
Volunteers to help restore Kabeljous Nature Reserve

The newly-established Kabeljous Reserve Action Group is set to give the deteriorating nature reserve a new lease on life.

A group of volunteers are in the process of clearing bushes for the re-introduction of a total of 10km of hiking and mountain biking trails.

Bird lovers can now enjoy the wide variety of feathered-friends in the reserve. There are also numerous buck in the area.

The Reserve combines Valley Bushveld with sand dunes and the vegetation that flourishes on these, as well as wetlands and forested areas.

According to volunteer Dirk Teubes, they are in the process of registering the group as a non-profit organisation.

The entrance to the reserve is situated on the N2 just outside of Jeffreys Bay.

For more information or to join the group, contact Teubes at 082 804 7289.

Photo: Joey Nel

