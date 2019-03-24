Volunteers clear bush in St Francis Bay

Kouga Municipality’s Community Services directorate is working together with local stakeholders to help clear alien vegetation in the greater St Francis area.

Community Services Portfolio Chairman Daniel Benson said that the voluntary drive kicked off on the first Saturday of March.

“I would like to thank everyone who was part of the first big clean-up.

“It was a great success and, going forward, we will be doing the same on the first Saturday of every month,” he said.

“ We would like to invite all municipal staff, interest groups and individuals to join us. You don’t have to know how to use a chainsaw or axe, there is plenty to do for anyone who wants to make a difference.”

He said the voluntary drive would initially focus on St Francis as it is considered a high risk area for fires.

“ The municipality has been clearing overgrown plots and verges as part of its daily service delivery programmes, but there is a tremendous amount of work that needs to be done.

“This prompted my directorate to launch the voluntary drive. I am very proud of my team for walking the extra mile for our communities,” he said.

The drive was further prompted by the establishment of a Risk Reduction Committee in St Francis.

Consisting of the municipality, local stakeholder groups and business, the committee was launched to help identify and address factors that could increase the fire risk in the area.

