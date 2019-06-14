Vibe In The Park Music Sessions During the JBay Winterfest

Jeffreys Bay – Every year the JBay Winterfest has a number of free music sessions, and this year is going to be no different. This year live music will be going down in the Supertubes Park, during the 2019 Vibe In The Park gigs.

The Vibe In The Park is part of the sports and live music festival that is the JBay Winterfest. Events include the Corona JBay Open Men and Women’s surfing contest, the Endurade JBayX Trail Run, the Moto-X Funduro, the Skins Fishing Tournament and the Winterfest Bowls tournament.

The Vibe In The Park live music kicks off in the afternoons, and with a few bands playing into the evening, as the sun goes down. There are a number of well-known and popular high-profile bands and musicians who will be performing this year, and their names will be announced soon.

Along with the more famous bands, there are also a number of equally talented and well-known local bands that will be on stage this year. They are Loco Madera, The Rhythm Junkies, Black River Gypsy, Sunshine Factory, High Violet and Panic Station.

Sunshine Factory consists of two of the Eastern Cape’s top musicians who came together to form a duo that plays everything from old-school jazzy pop to rock ‘n roll hits to current radio favourites, but in their own special way.

Therese Smith (vocals, percussion and guitar) uses her incredible voice to make your favourite songs come to life while Andrew Warneke (bass guitar) uses a looper, effects, and playing techniques to create intricate soundscapes.

They can be found at www.facebook.com/ SunshineFactoryBand/

Sunshine Factory

Loco Madera is a duo consisting of David Houghton and Michelle Ohlhoff, both freelance musicians for over 20 years. Despite both working professionally in Gauteng for several years, their paths only crossed in JBay after they had both moved to the Eastern Cape.

They discovered they share an affinity for jazz, in particular the Latin American genres. They teamed up to form a guitar duo for which Michelle also sings. They soon started performing original music, incorporating exciting flamenco rhythms into their arrangements. And so, Loco Madera, meaning “crazy wood”, was born.

Loco Madera

Local Music Lineup

Friday 12 July 2019

2-4 pm – Loco Madera

4-6 pm – The Rhythm Junkies

Saturday 13 July 2019

2-4 pm – Black River Gypsy

4-6 pm – Sunshine Factory

Friday 19 July 2019

2-4 pm – Sunshine Factory

4-6 pm – High Violet

Saturday 20 July 2019

2-4 pm – Black River Gypsy

4-6 pm – Panic Station

The Corona JBay Open is the anchor event for the JBay Winterfest, and takes place from 9 – 22 July.

More information on the JBay Winterfest can be found at www.jbaywinterfest.com

The JBay Winterfest is sponsored by Kouga Municipality and Howler – cashless event solutions.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

