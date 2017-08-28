Viaene takes SA title in Jeffreys Bay

Spectators and competitors were treated to a spectacle of waveski surfing during the 2017 SA Waveski Championships in Jeffreys Bay recently, with Bruce Viaene taking home the overall honours.

Waves were plentiful for the full three days of surfing as contestants battled it out in the surf, and the quality of surfing has definitely jumped up a notch as the waveski riders set their eyes on next year’s world champs set in Panin, Spain.

The open event, where all age groups compete together, is always the most hotly contested. In a breathtaking four-man final it was Viaene (Border) who got the waves and pulled off the moves needed to claim the gold.

Neal Stephenson (WP) showed great class to take second place ahead of Steph le Roux third (WP) and Gerhardus van Zyl 4th (WP).

Earlier on in the contest competitors also had the chance to surf it out for titles in their own age group divisions. With pride on the line, surfers pushed the limits of what’s possible on a waveski.

The crowds where able to witness radical aerial maneuvers as well as classy carving, cut-backs and huge sprays off the tops of the waves.

Picture of Viaene courtesy of Bruce Travenor/Gameplan Media

RESULTS

Open:

1 Bruce Viaene (BDR)

2 Neal Stephenson (WP)

3 Steph Le Roux (WP)

Junior/Cadets:

1 Liam Kerr Smith (KZN)

2 Marcus Esterhuyse (WP)

3 Francois Roesstoff (BDR)

New Age:

1 Bruce Viaene (BDR)

2 Gerhardus Van Zyl (WP)

3 Duran Martin (KZN

Seniors:

1 Ant Stott (KZN)

2 Brandon Flynn (BDR)

3 Rob Smith (BDR)

Masters:

1 Percy Louw (WP)

2 Rory Taylor (WP)

3 Neal Stephenson (WP)

Grand Masters:

1 Steph Le Roux (WP)

2 Chris Jones (WP)

3 Jan Brand (BDR)

Veterans

1 Charl du Plessis WP

2 Danie Nel (WP)

3 Darryl Moodie (KZN)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

