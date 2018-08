The valve of the Weston reservoir at Hankey was smashed by vandals during Wednesday night.

This means the Weston community will now not have tap water at all, even during those hours when the water would have been turned on.

The municipality is delivering water with tankers and bottled water will also be available from the community hall.

The Kouga Dam which supplies water to the towns of Hankey and Patensie is below 7 % of capacity, leaving the Kouga Municipality no choice but to ration water.

