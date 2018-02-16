Van Lingen investigates Kouga Traffic Department

Kouga Executive Mayor Elza van Lingen conducted an impromptu oversight visit to the Humansdorp Traffic Department on Tuesday.

She was accompanied by Mayoral Committee members Daniel Benson and Bryan Dhludhlu.

The visit was part of the Mayor’s drive to help the municipality’s political leadership to understand, first hand, operations and shortcomings at the service delivery centres.

“We receive a number of complaints from the public regarding the service at sections such as the Traffic Department.

“It is important that we have an understanding of the challenges and where we, as the leadership, can intervene to ensure that the municipality delivers the best service possible,” she said.

Among the challenges identified, were that there were only two Live Enrolment Units (LEUs) to process transactions, which caused delays, especially if one of the machines was not working.

Van Lingen said the influx of clients from neighbouring municipalities also put pressure on the system and capacity would have to be improved.

“We have previously asked for five LEUs from the Department of Roads and Transport, but up to now we haven’t had a positive response,” she said.

The municipality acts as an agent for the department, who owns the equipment and is responsible for maintenance.

The Mayor said the municipality would make a follow-up with the department and impress upon them the urgency of the situation.

She said there was also a need to work on staff morale and the premises at which the department was housed.

“We would also like to appeal to the public to help us make matters easier by not waiting until their documents have expired before they come in for renewals.

This adds to the delays and, at times, results in conflict,” said Van Lingen.

