US warns – we will relocate our embassy to Jerusalem

At the UN we’re always asked to do more and give more. So, when we make a decision, at the will of the American people, about where to locate OUR embassy, we don’t expect those we’ve helped to target us.

On Thursday there will be a vote criticizing our choice. The US will be taking names.

This is the stark warning given by the United States regarding President Trump’s decision to relocate the US Embassy in Israel to the holy city of Jerusalem.

Currently the US embassy is located in Tel Aviv, while the Israeli parliament is situated in Jerusalem.

President Trump said at the White House yesterday that the US would be “watching those votes”.

“They take hundreds of millions of dollars and even billions of dollars, and then they vote against us. Well, we’re watching those votes. Let them vote against us. We’ll save a lot. We don’t care,”

This supports the view expressed by the United States Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley who said, “What is troublesome to some people is not that the United States has harmed the peace process – we have, in fact, done no such thing.

Rather, what is troublesome to some people is that the United States had the courage and honesty to recognize a fundamental reality.

Jerusalem has been the political, cultural, and spiritual homeland of the Jewish people for thousands of years. They have had no other capital city.”

A “peace process”, according to Haley, that is damaged by the simple recognition that Jerusalem is the capital of Israel is not a peace process; it is a justification for an endless stalemate.

She posed the question of what it gained the Palestinian people for some of their leaders to accuse the United States of being hostile to the cause of peace?

It gains them nothing, but it risks costing them a great deal, in her opinion.

In a statement to the United Nations, Haley noted that the United States has done more than any other country to assist the Palestinian people.

Since 1994, the United States has given over $ 5 billion to the Palestinians in bilateral economic assistance, security assistance, and humanitarian assistance.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees operates schools and medical facilities throughout the region.

It is funded almost entirely by voluntary contributions. Last year, the United States voluntarily funded almost 30 percent of UNRWA’s budget.

That’s more than the next two largest donors combined.

“I have been to the Palestinian refugee camps the United States supports with their contributions. I have met with men, women, and children.

I have advocated on their behalf. I can tell you that their leaders do them no favours by being more open to abandoning peace negotiations than to doing the hard work of seeing them to completion,” added Haley.

The US vetoed a draft U.N. Security Council resolution that called on all governments “to refrain from the establishment of diplomatic missions in the Holy City of Jerusalem.”

