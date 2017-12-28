US airstrike in Somalia kills 13 terrorists

An early morning airstrike on 24 December 2017 killed 13 terrorists, the United States African Command announced yesterday.

Sunday’s strike is the United States’ 34th attack in Somalia since President Trump took office.

“In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. forces conducted an airstrike against al-Shabaab militants on the morning of Dec. 24, 2017, in southern Somalia, killing 13 terrorists,” said Africom in a statement.

“U.S. forces will continue to use all authorized and appropriate measures to protect the United States, its partners and interests, and deny safe haven to terrorist groups.”

Last month Africom confirmed that in coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. forces conducted an airstrike against an al-Shabaab camp killing more than 100 militants.

The operation occurred 200 km northwest of the capital, Mogadishu.

