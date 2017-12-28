Breaking News
Photo of the day – early morning beach walk
US airstrike in Somalia kills 13 terrorists
World Championship Tour surfers for 2018
Marina Mile takes place on 30 December
Jet-skiers rescued off Jeffreys Bay
Property of the week – on the water at Marina Martinique
Safety tips for visiting South African beaches
Fisherman lost overboard near St Francis Bay
Two killed in N2 road accident
How to report service delivery problems in Jeffreys Bay
You are here:  /   / 
International
US airstrike in Somalia kills 13 terrorists

An early morning airstrike on 24 December 2017 killed 13 terrorists, the United States African Command announced yesterday.

Sunday’s strike is the United States’ 34th attack in Somalia since President Trump took office.

“In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. forces conducted an airstrike against al-Shabaab militants on the morning of Dec. 24, 2017, in southern Somalia, killing 13 terrorists,” said Africom in a statement.

“U.S. forces will continue to use all authorized and appropriate measures to protect the United States, its partners and interests, and deny safe haven to terrorist groups.”

Last month Africom confirmed that in coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. forces conducted an airstrike against an al-Shabaab camp killing more than 100 militants.

The operation occurred 200 km northwest of the capital, Mogadishu.

Enter for the Marina Mile, presented by Nicholas Melck. The Mile takes place on 30 December 2017

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive