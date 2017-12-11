Upgraded Sewerage plant paves the way for more houses

Upgraded Sewerage plant paves the way for more houses

Upgraded Sewerage plant paves the way for more houses

The 85 million upgrade of the Kruisfontein waste water treatment works at Humansdorp is nearing completion.

Kouga Mayor Elza van Lingen said the practical completion date for the upgrade was set for 15 December 2017.

“Thanks to the upgrade, the plant will now be able to handle up to 4Ml of sewerage per day.

This is sufficient to cater for the existing needs of the Kruisfontein community and will also enable government to build further RDP houses in the area,” she said.

Meanwhile, work has been progressing well on the 391 RDP houses currently being built at Kruisfontein.

It is anticipated that at least 200 of the houses will be completed by the end of December.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

