United States and Israel to increase Energy investment in Africa

The United States and Israel have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to reduce energy poverty and increase access to energy in sub-Saharan Africa.

The initiative will be led by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

At the ceremony to inaugurate the MOU, U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman signed the MOU on behalf of the United States and noted that:

“This partnership will leverage cutting-edge technical expertise from the U.S. and Israel, thanks to our innovative private companies who are motivated to work with our governments to accelerate Africa’s development — particularly in the energy sector.”

Eli Groner, Director-General of the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, made the following statement: “The U.S.-Israel relationship is based on shared values and aligned interests.

This is yet another manifestation of our collaboration to make the world a better place.”

Through this partnership, the United States and Israel intend to collaborate on the following issues to accelerate progress towards our shared goals under Power Africa:

Increase outreach and collaboration among U.S. and Israeli companies to improve access to finance and explore investment opportunities;

Deepen collaboration to expand electricity access;

Expand on-grid renewable, and off-grid efforts to extend energy across sub-Saharan Africa; and

Encourage new projects involving Israeli and U.S. companies throughout the African continent.

Power Africa’s goals are to increase electricity access in sub- Saharan Africa by adding more than 30,000 megawatts of electricity generation capacity and 60 million new home and business connections.

