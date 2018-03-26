Unique trail run during JBay Winterfest

July is JBay as the town starts to gear up for the 2018 Winterfest, which takes place from 2 – 17 July 2018.

A Winterfest event that is growing in popularity is the JBayX Trail Run.

The 2018 Endurade JBayX Trail Run is a two-day, three-stage trail run.

This stage run, entailing three individual twenty km trail runs over only two days, with events starting exactly 12-hours apart, includes the famous night run.

The 60km total distance over the two days will most definitely test the mettle and endurance of all participants.

In order to appeal to the wider trail running community, there will also be a 10km trail run and a 5km beach run / walk as additional races during the event.

The event grew from only nine 3×20 km runners in 2015, to 50 in 2017 – with more than 220 runners taking part in the 2017 individual runs.

Visit www.jbaywinterfest.com for more details.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

