Uitenhage police arrest suspects with illegal weapons

The South African Police arrested four suspects yesterday morning for being in possession of illegal weapons.

The Uitenhage SAPS were busy patrolling the Kruisrivier business area when they spotted four males driving suspiciously in a red Toyota Tazz.

The Police officers pulled the vehicle over in Schonland Street, Uitenhage and searched the vehicle.

They found two unlicensed 9mm firearms and a replica AK47 (plastic) in the vehicle.

The four males were arrested for the illegal possession of firearms.

The foursome are due to appear in the Uitenhage Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 7 March 2017, on charges of illegal possession of unlicensed firearms. Additional charges might be added.