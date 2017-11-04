U.S. conducts airstrikes against ISIS in Somalia

The United States military conducted two separate airstrikes against ISIS, in northeastern Somalia yesterday 3 November, killing several terrorists as the war on terror expands on the African continent.

The first strike occurred at midnight local Somalia time with the second separate strike occurring at 11 a.m. local Somalia time.

Africom said they are currently assessing the results of the strike in a statement released yesterday.

This follows airstrikes that killed six al-Shabab militants in southern Somalia in September.

Three “precision strikes” were executed against al-Shabab 260 kilometers south of the capital, Mogadishu.

Al-Shabaab has been trying since 2006 to overthrow the government and impose a strict form of Sharia in Somalia.

It is clear that the war on terror is taking place in Africa and could even move towards Southern Africa.

Recently the US Army took part in a joint training exercise with the SANDF as part of operation Shared Accord, as United States military influence expands in Africa.

