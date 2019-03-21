Breaking News
Two tons of plastic pellets en route from Scotland for plastic road
Waste sites in Kouga expanded and improved
O’Neill to sponsor Ballito Pro
Photo of the day – Kromme River sunrise
Hankey to be powered up
Power crises in South Africa as Eskom implements stage 4 load shedding
Jeffreys Bay to break its dependency on dam water
Dark chocolate – heart healthy or heightened hype?
New format for the Corona Open JBay
Another petrol price increase in April
You are here:  /   / 
Jeffreys Bay plastic road jeffreys bay
Two tons of plastic pellets en route from Scotland for plastic road

UP to two tons of plastic pellets will make its way from Scotland to Jeffreys Bay over the next few weeks for the construction of the first “plastic” road in Africa.

Gareth Nel, from MacRebur South Africa, said civil contractors were currently calculating how much asphalt would be needed to rebuild Koraal Street at Jeffreys Bay.

“Once we receive confirmation, the MacRebur factory at Lockerbie will package the pellets and ship them to the Port Elizabeth harbour. We expect that up to two tonnes of the product will be needed,” he said.

Kouga Municipality last week officially launched the plastic road trial, the first of its kind on the African continent.

“We are very excited to be piloting this eco-friendly approach to building roads,” said Kouga Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks.

“If it is a success, it could spell the end of potholes, help to create jobs for local communities and address waste plastic pollution, which has become a serious concern across the globe.”

Nel said the pellets would be delivered to an asphalt manufacturer in Port Elizabeth.

“The product will be shipped ready to be added into the asphalt mix. The aggregate and bitumen that are still required to make up the asphalt will be purchased in South Africa.

“The asphalt manufacturer will then add the MacRebur product into the mix at the same time as the bitumen, as per the standard manufacturing process,” he said.

true technologies jeffreys bay internet

Mayor Hendricks said that while the product currently had to be imported, the municipality would like to see a factory being established locally if the trial is a success.

“The project has incredible job creation potential. Not only will people be employed at the factory, but there will also be an increase in demand for people to collect waste plastic for processing by the factory.

“We would like to thank MacRebur SA, SP Excel and Scribante Construction for joining hands with Kouga to roll out the project in Jeffreys Bay,” he said.

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive