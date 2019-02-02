Two policemen and seven robbers killed during attempted Cash in Transit robbery

Two policemen and seven robbers killed during attempted Cash in Transit robbery

Two policemen and seven robbers were killed during an attempted Cash in Transit (CIT) robbery last night (1 February 2019) in Kwazulu-Natal

Members of the South African Police Service’s Special Task Force (STF) and Crime Intelligence (CI) were following up on intelligence that a CIT vehicle was going to be attacked.

At about 19:00 last night a group of heavily armed suspects attacked the security vehicle and used explosives to access the cash along Hlabisa road.

However, a shoot out between the Police and the robbers.

Seven suspects and two policement were killed during the skirmish. A Policewoman was shot in the leg and is currently receiving medical treatment.

Four AK-47 assault rifles have been recovered thus far. A BMW which was used by the suspects was reportedly used during other robberies including one recently at the Nongoma shell garage robbery.

The National Commissioner, General Khehla John Sitole has conveyed his deepest condolences to families of the fallen police officers and wished the wounded member a speedy recovery.

“This is yet another sad day for both the South African Police Service as well as South Africa at large for every time the life of a police officer is lost in combat, the nation mourns”, said General Khehla Sitole.

