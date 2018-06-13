Two men rescued in the ocean off Kromme River

Two men rescued in the ocean off Kromme River

Two men rescued in the ocean off Kromme River

A wave hit a boat yesterday (12 June 2018) at around 10 am, causing it to capsize and throwing its two occupants into the ocean.

The incident occurred about a nautical mile off the Kromme River.

The two men (ages 40 and 46) were fishing when the wave hit their boat and they spend about an hour and half in the water before people on the beach noticed the boat and raised the alarm.

Crew of a rubber duck also spotted the boat and rescued the two men and took them back to the beach where they were met by the NSRI and treated for minor injuries, shock and mild hypothermia.

The boat, named Nemo, is expected to wash up onshore over the next few days.

Photo: Clive Wright

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

