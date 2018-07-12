Breaking News
Two men arrested in Jeffreys Bay for perlemoen poaching

Two men appeared in court in Humansdorp on Wednesday (11 July 2018) for being the possession of illegal abalone worth an estimated R 75 000.

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Majola Nkohli, said that the two, Edwin Wait (51) and Riaan Smit (49) were arrested on Tuesday by the Jeffreys Bay Police in partnership with Dark Water Ops Anti-Poaching Unit.

He said police seized 475 units of abalone weighing in at around 50 kilograms.

“Smit was denied bail and will remain in custody, while Wait was released on R 3 000 bail.

Their case was remanded to Wednesday, 18 July this year for further investigation,” Nkohli said.

He also said that the Hawks have taken over the case docket.

