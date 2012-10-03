Breaking News
Two earthquakes hit Southern Africa
South Africa
An earthquake measuring 6.5 on the Richter scale shook Botswana yesterday evening.

This follows on a 5.2 Magnitude earthquake that occurred 12 km from Klerksdorp in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck nearly 250 km northwest of the Botswana capital Gaborone, at depth of 12 km, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

Tremors were also felt in neighboring South Africa.

It is the strongest earthquake ever recorded in Botswana and the largest in Southern Africa since 2006.

The earlier earthquake caused building to shake and furniture to rattle.

It took place 5 km below ground and the cause of both tremors are unknown at this stage.

