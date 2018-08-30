Two dead in Soweto violence

15 suspects have been arrested in Soweto following the death of two people and widespread looting yesterday (29 August 2018).

Two of the suspects were charged with murder after one victim was fatally shot and another one was stabbed. A third victim is in hospital with gunshot wounds.

More arrests can be expected as police embark on operations to apprehend those responsible for perpetuating lawlessness, and also to retrieve the stolen property.

Police have intensified deployments and will remain on the ground monitoring the situation closely to ensure that law and order is maintained.

The Democratic Alliance has strongly condemned reports that foreign-owned shops are being looted.

“Any form of xenophobia is unacceptable and has no place in our diverse society,” said Zakhele Mbhele from the DA.

