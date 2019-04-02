Two children rescued off Jeffreys Bay beach

Breaking News
Two children, aged eight and 10, were rescued off a Jeffreys Bay beach on Monday (1 April 2019), after getting pulled out to sea.

According to Rieghard Janse van Rensburg, the Jeffreys Bay NSRI station commander said they were activated after receiving reports of a male and a female injured at Point Beach following a non-fatal drowning accident.

“An NSRI Jeffreys Bay lifeguard, surfing in the area at the time, had already responded to assist the two children,” described Janse van Rensburg.

“They were being swept out to sea by rip currents.”

He said that, together with members of the public, the Jeffreys Bay lifeguard was able to get the children to nearby rocks and then recovered both of them to the beach.

He said that they have been transported to hospital in stable conditions by ambulance for further treatment and they are expected to fully recover.

