Two charged for possession of stolen property remain in custody

A 40-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman charged with possession of suspected stolen property (retail stock) in Jeffreys Bay, were both remanded in custody.

On Monday, 27 May 2019, Zimasile Gamandla (40) and Nolubabalo Plaatjies (35) appeared briefly at the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court and were both remanded in custody after they were charged for possession of suspected stolen property. Their case was postponed to Monday, 03 June 2019 for a bail application.

Police arrested the pair on Friday, 24 May 2019 at about 2pm, after a police patrol vehicle during a routine crime prevention patrol spotted a silver Toyota Etios with Gauteng registration number plates driving suspiciously in the parking area of a shopping mall in Jeffreys Bay.

Police officers, on checking the vehicle registration, discovered that it belonged to a rental company and decided to stop it for a routine check. The pair was arrested in possession of new clothing items valued around R15 000 from various retail stores in Jeffreys Bay.

Police information has revealed that one of the accused, Nolubabalo Plaatjies has about 14 pending cases of theft, of which two had warrants of arrest issued. It is believed that in some of the cases she provided the police with false names.

