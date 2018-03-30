Two arrested following N2 protest

A group of more than 200 protesters marched to Thornhill SAPS to demand for the release of two suspects who were arrested during protest action near Jeffreys Bay on Thursday morning (29/03/18).

This comes after a second suspect, aged 20, was arrested on the R102 yesterday.

Earlier yesterday a 35-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with the protest.

There is still a heavy police presence in the area and but both the N2 and the R102 are safe for motorists to use.

The suspects will remain in custody until they appear in the Hankey Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday 3 April 2018, on charges of tampering with essential infrastructure.

One of the suspects will face an additional charge of assault.

The service delivery protest near Jeffreys Bay, which started at 5am yesterday morning, resulted in a massive traffic backlog on the N2 and R102.

It is believed that the protestors were demanding to see the Mayor.

This is found to be very strange as the Mayor of Kouga, Elza Van Lingen, was in Thornhill to hand out title deeds on Human Rights Day, accompanied by her Mayoral Committee.

Van Lingen even personally delivered three title deeds to elderly people who could not attend the handing over ceremony at the local community hall.

Nearly 300 title deeds were withheld by the previous government in Kouga from the Thornhill community since 2005, when the housing project were completed.

Van Lingen also held a public meeting in Thornhill on 21 March where no issues were raised by the community, leading to the conclusion that the protest was organised for ulterior motives.

