Twitter Deals: More Sports and Entertainment Videos

Twitter struck new deals with media and entertainment companies, such as Sony Music, FOX Sports Asia and VICE.

This is in order to bring many hours of live-streaming and video highlights on its social media platform.

Kay Madati, the global vice president of content partnerships at Twitter, has told CNBC that they project that by 2020, Twitter will have about 1 billion views from the Asia Pacific region alone.

The company said in a statement that it would expand videos available on the site. They will cover Asian Pacific audiences and advertisers.

The videos would include action and interviews from Formula One. There will also be game highlights from the UEFA Champions League and live Red Carpet events.

Speaking on CNBC’s “The Rundown”, Madati went on to say that Twitter will work with its partners to structure the deal. As part of this deal the partners will produce content and then Twitter will put advertising around it. After this, both ends will then work out a revenue share.

Madati went on to emphasize that Twitter’s goal is to help linear broadcasters and content creators reach Twitter’s audiences. And not be a competitor to them.

In recent years, video consumption has grown rapidly including online blackjack and games video clips. The research firm, eMarketer, has said about 2.38 billion people will watch, stream or download digital video content.

According to Madati, there is a double-digit audience growth in Asia Pacific. This means there is an enormous amount of video consumption.

“In fact, we are projecting by about 2020, we’ll be at about a billion views here in (Asia Pacific) alone,” Madati said. “That strength has actually led to a lot of inbound inquiries and outbound inquires where we have had partners want to come work with us to extend their reach.”

Madati said that he was focused more on increasing Twitter’s penetration with partnerships. That way, user growth will subsequently happen. The very same way that casinos online use welcome bonuses.

Twitter reported that on average there are 335 million monthly active users in its second-quarter earnings.

In a letter to shareholders, Twitter said its monthly active users could drop in the third quarter because it’s cleaning up the platform by removing certain accounts.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

