Twiggy Baker to defend Puerto Escondido title

Reigning World Surf League Big Wave Tour Champion Grant ‘Twiggy’ Baker will start his challenge for the 2017/2018 title in Mexico this weekend following the announcement that the Puerto Escondido Challenge has been placed on Green Alert to commence on Sunday or Monday, July 30 or 31.

Baker, who won the inaugural event at the famed Mexican beach break last June, is the top seed in the 24 man field of the world’s best big wave surfers who include two-time Big Wave Champion Greg Long (USA), Pe’ahi champion Billy Kemper (HAW) and up-and-comers Pedro Calado (BRA) and Jimel Corzo (MEX).

“We have been patiently waiting for Mother Nature to deliver the right swell, and we have one on the way,” said Mike Parsons, WSL Big Wave Tour Commissioner.

“We expect surf in the 20-to-25 foot face range that will make for some spectacular surfing. This swell we are tracking is from a very good direction for Puerto that should make for some amazing tube rides. Based on the forecasts, we will keep both Sunday and Monday open as an option to run.”

This will be the second BWT event at Mainland Mexico’s Puerto Escondido, which is home to one of the most monstrous and unruly waves on earth.

With a volatile sandbar bottom, the world-renowned beach break requires technical mastery, extreme physical endurance, and boundless courage from all who accept the challenge.

“We are thrilled to be heading back to Puerto Escondido to start this year’s BWT season,” continued Parsons. “What’s unique about Puerto is how much power the wave has and how hollow it breaks.

Unlike Pipeline or Teahupo’o, Puerto breaks on a very shallow sand bar that makes for some of the steepest drops of any wave in the world. We are excited to see this wave challenge the very best big wave surfers on the planet.”