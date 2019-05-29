Treat for Jeffreys Bay refuse collectors

Refuse collectors from Jeffreys Bay have an extra spring in their step this week thanks to learners from a local primary school.

Grade 6 learners from Victory Christian Church treated Kouga Municipality’s refuse teams to a cup of delicious home-made soup and goodie bags on Friday to thank them for the great work they are doing to help keep Jeffreys Bay clean.

“It’s a tough job that not everyone can or want to do, yet our town cannot do without these dedicated men and women, “ said teacher Debbie Slabbert.

“Our learners wanted to acknowledge the fantastic work they are doing by serving them in the same spirit they serve Jeffreys Bay every day.”

The refuse collection teams received VIP treatment from the youngsters, who welcomed each team member at the door of the Newton Hall, where the outreach took place, before escorting them to their seats.

While teachers and parents were on hand to assist, the youngsters themselves dished up and served the soup.

“The gesture meant the world to our refuse teams and I would like to thank each one of the learners for recognizing how important this work is for the general well-being of our communities,” Kouga Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks said.

After the meal, the youngsters were also given a demonstration of how the compactor trucks work and had the opportunity to manoeuvre the mechanisms themselves.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

