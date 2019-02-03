Train to become a Lifeguard in Jeffreys Bay

Young people from Jeffreys Bay and surrounding towns between the ages of 16 and 30 have been invited to register for lifeguard training.

The training will be conducted free of charge by Kouga Municipality’s senior lifeguards and swimming instructors.

Kouga Community Services Portfolio Councillor Daniel Benson said candidates who meet the minimum requirements will be referred to Lifesaving South Africa for their examination.

“The initiative was launched to increase the pool of locally-bred lifeguards and to create seasonal employment opportunities for the youth.

“We would like to have lifeguards whose skills and discipline are known locally and who are within easy reach.”

He said successful candidates will receive a Lifeguard Award certificate from Lifesaving SA, a globally recognised qualification.

One of the pre-requisites to earn the certificate is a 400-metre swim under eight minutes, however, you do not need to know how to swim to enroll for the training.

“This is also an opportunity for the young people to learn to swim, as we will also provide swimming lessons to beginners,” said Benson.

Candidates must have at least Grade 10.

Interested partied must register with the municipality’s Human Resources department in Jeffreys Bay and bring along certified copies of their IDs and proof of residence.

Only Kouga residents can apply.

